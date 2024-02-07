Axis Bank Q3 profit rises 3.7% to Rs 6,071 crore

Advertisement

Axis Bank Q3 results: Private lender Axis Bank’s profit surged 3.7 per cent to Rs 6,071 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 5,853 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).

The Mumbai-based bank’s net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, soared over 9 per cent to Rs 12,532.2 crore, from Rs 11,459.3 crore in Q3FY23.

In terms of asset quality, the lender’s gross non performing assets (GNPA) improved 5.2 per cent sequentially to Rs 15,893 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 16,757 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY24).

While, its net non performing assets (NNPA) depreciated 2.5 per cent to Rs 3,526.9 crore, from Rs 3,441.3 crore in the previous quarter of the same financial year.

GNPAs, as a percentage of total advances, came in at 1.58 per cent during the quarter, as against 1.73 per cent in the previous quarter while its NNPAs remained unchanged at 0.36 per cent.

“At Axis Bank, our focus has been on sustainable and inclusive growth, with customer taking the center stage in every discussion. This quarter we celebrated ‘Sparsh Week’, a week-long agenda focused on educative customer centric activities, with 15 events covering over 5,000 branches and retail asset centers, reaching out to more than 95,000 employees,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO of Axis Bank

Provisions soared over 26 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,028.3 crore, from Rs 815 crore in Q2FY24.

During the quarter, the bank added 100 branches and 350 overall in the first nine months of current fiscal year, taking its overall distribution network to 5,252 domestic branches and extension counters situated across 2,910 centres compared to 4,849 domestic 6 branches and extension counters situated in 2,734 centres as at December 31, 2022.

As on December 31, 2023, the Bank had 15,931 ATMs and cash recyclers spread across the country.

The shares of Axis Bank remained under pressure on Tuesday ahead of Q3 earnings announcement. The market capitalisation of the bank is over Rs 3.38 lakh crore, according to BSE.

Axis Bank shares settled 2.84 per cent lower at Rs1,088.90 per share, BSE data showed.