English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Axis Bank Q3 profit rises 3.7% to Rs 6,071 crore

Provisions soared over 26 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,028.3 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 815 crore in Q2FY24.

Tanmay Tiwary
Axis Bank
Axis Bank | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Axis Bank Q3 results: Private lender Axis Bank’s profit surged 3.7 per cent to Rs 6,071 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 5,853 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).

The Mumbai-based bank’s net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, soared over 9 per cent to Rs 12,532.2 crore, from Rs 11,459.3 crore in Q3FY23.

Advertisement

In terms of asset quality, the lender’s gross non performing assets (GNPA) improved 5.2 per cent sequentially to Rs 15,893 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 16,757 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY24).

While, its net non performing assets (NNPA) depreciated 2.5 per cent to Rs 3,526.9 crore, from Rs 3,441.3 crore in the previous quarter of the same financial year.

Advertisement

GNPAs, as a percentage of total advances, came in at 1.58 per cent  during the quarter, as against 1.73 per cent in the previous quarter while its NNPAs remained unchanged at 0.36 per cent.

“At Axis Bank, our focus has been on sustainable and inclusive growth, with customer taking the center stage in every discussion. This quarter we celebrated ‘Sparsh Week’, a week-long agenda focused on educative customer centric activities, with 15 events covering over 5,000 branches and retail asset centers, reaching out to more than 95,000 employees,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO of Axis Bank

Advertisement

Provisions soared over 26 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,028.3 crore, from Rs 815 crore in Q2FY24.

During the quarter, the bank added 100 branches and 350 overall in the first nine months of current fiscal year, taking its overall distribution network to 5,252 domestic branches and extension counters situated across 2,910 centres compared to 4,849 domestic 6 branches and extension counters situated in 2,734 centres as at December 31, 2022. 

Advertisement

As on December 31, 2023, the Bank had 15,931 ATMs and cash recyclers spread across the country.

The shares of Axis Bank remained under pressure on Tuesday ahead of Q3 earnings announcement. The market capitalisation of the bank is over Rs 3.38 lakh crore, according to BSE.

Advertisement

Axis Bank shares settled 2.84 per cent lower at Rs1,088.90 per share, BSE data showed.

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  3. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago

  5. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement