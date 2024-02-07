Advertisement

Azad Engineering shares were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at record high of Rs 854 after Rolls-Royce signed a long-term agreement with Azad Engineering to manufacture and supply complex components for defence aircraft engines.

In the last two trading sessions Azad Engineering shares have gained 26 per cent.

Advertisement

Azad Engineering, based in Hyderabad, has entered into a strategic partnership with Rolls-Royce, a global leader in aero engine technology. The collaboration positions Azad Engineering within the global supply chain for intricate components crucial to Rolls-Royce's advanced aero engines.

Expressing the importance of collaboration, Alex Zino, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Future Programmes at Rolls-Royce, emphasized that strong partnerships have been integral to the company's success in India. The expansion of the supply chain with Azad Engineering aligns with Rolls-Royce's commitment to strengthening the defense ecosystem in the country, contributing to capability creation.

Advertisement

Abhishek Singh, Senior Vice President of Defence for India and South-East Asia at Rolls-Royce, highlighted the significance of this agreement in leveraging the potential of Indian companies for defense manufacturing. This move reinforces Rolls-Royce's dedication to establishing a presence in India through local partnerships, supporting the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Rakesh Chopdar, founder and CEO of Azad Engineering, expressed honour in being chosen as a strategic partner for manufacturing critical components for defence aircraft engines. He stressed that bringing these components to India not only showcases Azad Engineering's capabilities but also signifies a pivotal moment for India's aerospace and defence industry, highlighting the country's advancing prowess in advanced manufacturing.