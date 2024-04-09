×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Bain Capital offloads entire stake in Axis Bank for Rs 3,600 crore

Reported by: Business Desk
Axis Bank is ranked fifth among the top 5 banking shares. The bank's asset quality improved in the December quarter as its gross non-performing assets came in at 1.58 per cent as against 1.73 per cent in the previous quarter.
Axis Bank is ranked fifth among the top 5 banking shares | Image:Axis Bank
Bain Capital has divested its entire stake in Axis Bank, fetching a substantial sum of around Rs 3,600 crore ($429 million), as per the exchange data.

The transaction saw Bain Capital selling its stake at Rs 1,071 per share, with Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, BofA Securities Europe, and Societe Generale collectively acquiring a 0.4 per cent stake in Axis Bank through this sale.

Notable buyers in the transaction included prominent financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Norges, ICICI Prudential, and Mirae Asset, reflecting investor confidence in the private lender.

The block trade involved the sale of 33.4 million shares, as indicated by a term sheet reviewed by Reuters. Despite being at the lower end of the price range offered to prospective investors (Rs 1,071 to 1,076.05), the final price represented a 0.5 per cent discount to the stock's closing price on Monday.

The move signifies Bain Capital's complete exit from its equity stake in Axis Bank, marking the culmination of its investment journey in the private lender since its initial acquisition in 2017.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Axis Bank is ranked fifth among the top 5 banking shares. The bank's asset quality improved in the December quarter as its gross non-performing assets came in at 1.58 per cent as against 1.73 per cent in the previous quarter.

