Bajaj Auto shares rose as much as 6.2 per cent to hit record high of Rs 7,420 after the company’s board approved share buyback proposal of Rs 4,000 crore.

Bajaj Auto on Monday approved Rs 4,000 crore share buyback plan, valuing each share at Rs 10,000. The decision, which comes at a 43 per cent premium to Monday's closing price, underscores the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The buyback plan involves repurchase of 40 lakh shares through the tender route, representing 1.41 per cent of Bajaj Auto's outstanding shares. The promoters, who currently hold a 54.94 per cent stake in the company, will actively participate in this buyback initiative.

To oversee the buyback, the Board has established a dedicated buyback committee, entrusting it with the authority to take necessary actions in connection with the process. However, the buyback is contingent on receiving the shareholders' approval through a special resolution via a postal ballot. The specific dates and additional details regarding the buyback will be disclosed later.

This marks Bajaj Auto's second share buyback in as many years, following a Rs 2,500 crore buyback in July 2022 at Rs 4,600 per share. Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj recently hinted at the scale of this buyback, stating that it would surpass the previous one. The company anticipates ending the fiscal year 2024 with a cash balance of Rs 20,000 crore, reflecting its successful performance in 2023.

Bajaj Auto stock closed at Rs 6,980, showing marginal movement from the previous close but outperforming the Nifty50 benchmark, which witnessed one percent decline.

Since the announcement of the buyback, the stock has witnessed a nearly 5 per cent increase and has gained an impressive 93 per cent over the past year, positioning itself as the second-best performer on the Nifty 50 index, trailing behind Tata Motors.

Bajaj Auto’s net profit rose 20 per cent annually to Rs 1,836 crore from Rs 1,530 crore. Its revenue from operations advanced 5.6 per cent to Rs 10,777 crore as against Rs 10,202 crore in the same period last year.

Its EBITDA also known as operating profit came in at Rs 2,133 crore.

As of 9:24 am, Bajaj Auto shares traded 2.4 per cent higher at Rs 7,153 crore.