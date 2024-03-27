Advertisement

Bajaj Auto shares: Bajaj Auto's shares soared by 2.1 per cent to a record high of Rs 9,149 apiece on the NSE today, propelled by a flurry of positive developments within the company. The surge comes amid anticipation surrounding the launch of India's first CNG-powered bike and significant commitments towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

India's first CNG-powered bike

Bajaj Auto, a prominent player in the Indian automotive industry, has been generating considerable buzz with its announcement of the forthcoming CNG-powered motorcycle. Expected to be called "Bruzer," the bike is slated for release in June and is part of Bajaj's broader strategy to tap into the growing demand for clean fuel vehicles. The company has been tight-lipped about the technical specifications of the bike, but it is believed to cater to mileage-conscious consumers, featuring a 110cc engine. Production is set to take place at Bajaj's manufacturing facilities in Aurangabad and Pant Nagar, with an annual production target of 2 lakh units.

The news of Bajaj Auto's foray into the CNG segment has been met with enthusiasm from investors, contributing to today's surge in share prices. Bajaj's decision to diversify its product portfolio aligns with the evolving preferences of Indian consumers and underscores the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability in the automotive sector.

CSR initiatives

Furthermore, Bajaj's proactive approach towards CSR initiatives has bolstered investor confidence and garnered positive attention. The company's commitment of Rs 5,000 crores towards CSR initiatives over the next five years reflects its dedication to social impact and community development. These initiatives, aimed at skill development and empowerment, are poised to benefit over 2 crore individuals, fostering employment opportunities and contributing to India's socio-economic growth.

Bajaj Auto's shares have delivered remarkable returns, surging by 81 per cent in the last six months and 139 per cent in the past year. The company's strategic initiatives, coupled with its strong financial performance, position it favorably for sustained growth and value creation for shareholders.