Updated February 26th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Balaji Telefilms shares hit 52-week high amid buzz surrounding upcoming film 'Crew'

The teaser unveiling, attended by Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and others, offered a glimpse of the movie slated to hit screens on March 29, 2024.

Business Desk
Stock market
Stock market | Image:Pixabay
  • 2 min read
Balaji Telefilms stock price: The shares of Ekta Kapoor-backed Balaji Telefilms soared to a 52-week high of Rs 143.70 apiece on the NSE as excitement mounted around the teaser release of the highly anticipated film 'Crew' starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. The entertainment giant's stock witnessed a significant uptick in early morning trading, reflecting the market's enthusiastic response to the film's teaser trending at No 1 on YouTube.

The release of the ‘Crew’ teaser on Saturday sent ripples across the stock market, with investors closely monitoring Balaji Telefilms' performance in anticipation of the film's success. As Ekta Kapoor holds a significant stake of 18.23 per cent in Balaji Telefilms, market observers anticipated a positive impact on the company's shares following the teaser launch.

Image: YouTube

The teaser unveiling, attended by Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and the film's producers, offered audiences a glimpse into the highly anticipated movie slated to hit screens on March 29, 2024.

Balaji Telefilms' recent bullish trajectory can be attributed to a series of announcements, including the declaration of the release date for its much-anticipated project, "Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2." Set to hit theaters on April 19, 2024, the sequel to the successful franchise has generated significant investor interest, propelling Balaji Telefilms' stock price upwards by 55 per cent in just one month and an impressive 105 per cent over the last six months.

With a remarkable 225 per cent return to shareholders over the past year, Balaji Telefilms continues to captivate investors' attention with its promising growth prospects and compelling content offerings.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

