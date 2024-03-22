×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Bank of Japan's moves constrain Japanese government bonds

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures experienced a slight decline of 0.07 yen to 145.34.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bank of Japan
Bank of Japan | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japanese government bonds: Japanese government bonds (JGBs) remained within a narrow range on Friday, bolstered by ongoing bond purchases by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) despite indications of eventual tapering.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures experienced a slight decline of 0.07 yen to 145.34.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, short-term rates saw the overnight call money rate quoted at 0.074 per cent, marking a positive shift for the first time in eight years as of Thursday.

Following the BOJ's landmark decision to end its negative rate policy earlier in the week, money market yields have risen, marking a major shift in monetary policy.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the US Federal Reserve maintained its stance on inflation and projected three interest rate cuts by year-end. This led to a rally in the dollar and pushed the yen to a four-month low.

Despite these developments, JGB movements remained restricted. 

Advertisement

A strategist at a domestic asset manager noted that the market had already absorbed the key cues from both the BOJ and the Fed's policy meetings.

Earlier in the day, the BOJ continued its bond purchases, particularly targeting medium-to-long-term and super-long-term zones as part of its money market operations.

Advertisement

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that while the central bank plans to scale back its government bond purchases eventually, it will refrain from doing so for the time being. 

The BOJ recently concluded its negative rates, setting the overnight call rate within a range of 0-0.1 per cent. However, it reiterated its commitment to maintaining the pace of bond purchases at approximately 6 trillion yen ($39.6 billion) per month.

Advertisement

The 10-year JGB yield saw a marginal increase of 0.5 basis points to 0.745 per cent. Meanwhile, ten-year interest rate swaps were at 0.89 per cent, and the one-month TONAR overnight-indexed swap remained steady at 0.0601 per cent.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Bhutan

India news Live

a few seconds ago
Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Reviews

a minute ago
CSK vs RCB, MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli in IPL 2024 opener

Kohli on Dhoni, CSK clash

3 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Arvind Kejriwal To Spend

4 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

4 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani Family Picture

Nita Ambani's 'Son' Happy

6 minutes ago
AAP workers protest at ITO

AAP Leaders Detained

8 minutes ago
Evergrande fraud case

Evergrande fraud case

9 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Bonds Donors to AAP

11 minutes ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Hazare Opposed Kejriwal

12 minutes ago
6 Years Later, Delhi HC Admits CBI's Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others

2G Scam

12 minutes ago
aap protest

Heavy Traffic at ITO

13 minutes ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

13 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit stocks rally 48%

14 minutes ago
K Kavitha

SC Denies to Bail

20 minutes ago
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor releasing Bihar Board Results

BSEB topper verification

21 minutes ago
Leander Paes Embraces Adorable Mistaken Identity

Tennis Star Leander Paes

23 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

Eurozone fiscal stance

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News16 hours ago

  3. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo