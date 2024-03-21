×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Banks set to embrace corporate bonds under new investment rules: Report

Beginning April 1, corporate bond investments will be permitted under the held-to-maturity (HTM) category for the first time.

Reported by: Business Desk
Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Corporate bond market: Banks are gearing up to shift their focus towards corporate bonds earmarked for long-term investment, buoyed by current elevated yields and insulation from market-induced markdowns, according to treasury officials.

Beginning April 1, corporate bond investments will be permitted under the held-to-maturity (HTM) category for the first time, provided transparency in fair value disclosure and protection against mark-to-market fluctuations, as outlined by the Reserve Bank of India.

Advertisement

Notably, the removal of the cap on HTM investments, previously restricted to 23 per cent of deposits and predominantly comprising government and state debt, is set to open new avenues for banks seeking higher returns.

The current yield spread of over 50 basis points in favour of corporate bonds presents an attractive proposition for banks eyeing stable returns amidst market volatility.

Advertisement

"Starting April, AAA-rated bonds, particularly those issued by state-run entities, emerge as appealing options for HTM portfolios, offering higher yields compared to state bonds while minimizing credit risk," remarked VRC Reddy, Treasury Head at Karur Vysya Bank.

Government bond yields spanning three to five years hover around 7.06-7.08 per cent, while corporate bonds of similar tenure yield between 7.62-7.70 per cent, underscoring the allure of corporate debt in the prevailing market scenario.

Advertisement

Market experts anticipate major banks to gravitate towards highly-rated and established corporate entities to mitigate credit risk within the HTM segment.

Names such as Power Finance Corp, REC, and Power Grid Corp are tipped as favoured choices among AAA-rated state-run companies, cited Alok Singh, Group Head of Treasury at CSB Bank.

Advertisement

Anticipated improvements in liquidity conditions could further narrow the yield spread between government and corporate bonds, easing below 50 basis points, as per industry projections.

According to Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, Founder and Managing Partner at Rockfort Fincap, some banks have already initiated steps to ramp up exposure to corporate bonds, with this trend expected to gain momentum in pursuit of higher yields.

Advertisement

Additionally, certain sectors such as infrastructure may witness increased interest as banks strive to fulfil priority-sector lending targets through heightened exposure to corporate debt, noted a treasury head from a state-run bank, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

1983 World Cup winner

1983 World Cup winner

a few seconds ago
Gua Sha

Gua Sha

a few seconds ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal

a minute ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain Dhoni steps down

2 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi For Devara Shoot

2 minutes ago
republic

'Shikhar Dhawan is probab

6 minutes ago
Black

Rani's Female-Led Films

6 minutes ago
Khavsa: The Gujarati Street Food with Burmese Roots

Khavsa From Burma

9 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

11 minutes ago
Jitendra Singh

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

11 minutes ago
SC Raps Out At TN Guv RN Ravi For Refusal To Reinduct K Ponmudi As Minister After Stay On Conviction

SC Hits

11 minutes ago
Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board 12th Result

12 minutes ago
KL Rahul with his LSG Team Members

LSG 2024 SWOT Analysis

15 minutes ago
New York retains top spot in Z/Yen financial centre survey

Z/Yen financial survey

16 minutes ago
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Turns Screenwriter?

19 minutes ago
IIT-Kharagpur, Navy Sign MoU To Execute Research & Development Jointly

IIT-KGP, Navy Sign MoU

20 minutes ago
Rahul Vaidya

Disha-Rahul's Daughter

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Asansol Couple Transforms 9-Year-Old Boy Into Prabhu Ram Of Ayodhya

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News17 hours ago

  3. 19-Year-Old Brain Dead Student's Organs Give New Lease of Life to 3

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo