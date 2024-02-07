Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Bansal Wire Industries aims to raise Rs 745 crore through IPO; files DRHP with SEBI

Bansal Wire is the largest stainless steel wire manufacturing company and the second largest steel wire manufacturing company by volume in India.

Business Desk
Bansal Wire Industries IPO
Bansal Wire Industries IPO | Image:Bansal Wire Industries
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bansal Wire Industries' IPO: Prominent steel wire manufacturer, Bansal Wire Industries has formally filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), outlining plans to raise Rs 745 crore via an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

This significant IPO is exclusively comprised of a fresh issue of equity shares, with no component involving an Offer-For-Sale (OFS), as detailed in the DRHP officially submitted on Thursday.

Advertisement

Breaking down the allocation, approximately 50 per cent of the IPO shares are earmarked for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. The public offering will be conducted through the book-building process.

The financial strategy behind the IPO involves addressing key areas, including the reduction of existing debt, covering working capital requirements, and utilising the raised capital for general business needs.

Advertisement

Bansal Wire is the largest stainless steel wire manufacturing company and the second largest steel wire manufacturing company by volume in India with a production of 72,176 MTPA and 206,466 MTPA, respectively, in FY23.

The company's extensive product and service portfolio caters to a diverse range of industries, such as agriculture, general engineering, hardware, consumer durables, automotive, infrastructure, power and transmission, and vehicle replacement. With a broad spectrum of over 3,000 stock-keeping units, the company surpasses its peers in the Indian steel wire manufacturing sector, offering sizes ranging from a remarkably fine 0.04 mm to a substantial 15.65 mm in thickness.

Advertisement

Highlighting its robust financial performance, the company reported impressive figures, with total income growing from Rs 1,480 crore in FY21 to Rs 2,422 crore in FY23, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28 per cent. Profit After Tax (PAT) witnessed a notable surge of 21.6 per cent to Rs 59.9 crore during the same period, while Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) exhibited a steady growth rate of 16 per cent to Rs 1,15 crore.

For the six months ending in September 2023, the company reported a revenue of Rs 1,154 crore, accompanied by a profit of Rs 38.9 crore.

Advertisement

The IPO's book-running lead managers are DAM Capital and SBI Capital Markets, indicating a strategic collaboration for the successful execution of this substantial financial undertaking.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Chennai to Have Interrupted Power Supply to Facilitate Maintenance

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement