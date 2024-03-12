The net proceeds from the Block Trade will be utilised by BAT to initiate a share buyback programme | Image: Republic

ITC stake sale: British American Tobacco’s (BAT) wholly-owned subsidiary, Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Limited (TMI), has announced its intention to sell up to 436,851,457 shares representing 3.5 per cent stake in ITC Limited through a Block Trade.

ITC is a valued associate of BAT, operating in an attractive market with significant long-term growth potential. BAT's initial investment in ITC dates back to the early 1900s, reflecting a longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship between the two companies, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Despite the divestment, BAT remains fully supportive of ITC's management team, performance, and strategy. Following the completion of the Block Trade, BAT will maintain a substantial stake in ITC, holding approximately 25.5 per cent stake, BAT added.

The net proceeds from the Block Trade will be utilised by BAT to initiate a share buyback programme, scheduled to continue until December 2025. The programme will commence with 700 million pounds in share repurchases in 2024. BAT intends to allocate operating cash flow to fund its transformation initiatives and to further deleverage.

Moving forward, BAT's capital allocation strategy will focus on continued investment in its transformation, progressive dividends, ongoing deleveraging efforts to achieve a new range of 2-2.5 times adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA, and sustainable share buybacks.

"I am confident that ITC, under the stewardship of its current management, will continue to create further value for its shareholders. We look forward to remaining important shareholders in ITC as it continues its journey of growth. With this transaction BAT can accelerate the start of a sustainable buyback, while enabling us to continue to deleverage towards a new target range of 2-2.5x adjusted net debt / adjusted EBITDA," said Tadeu Marroco, Chief Executive of BAT said.

ITC shares ended 1.26 per cent lower at Rs 404.25 ahead of BAT's announcement.

