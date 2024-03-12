×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Bharat Highways InvIT makes muted debut on stock exchanges

Bidding for Bharat Highways InvIT commenced on February 28, 2024, and concluded on March 1, 2024.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bharat Highways InvIT: Bharat Highways InvIT made its debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, March 12, in line with expectations from the grey market. The stock opened on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 101.1 apiece, which is 1.1 per cent higher than its issue price of Rs 100. Post listing, the stock surged 3.55 per cent to a day high of Rs 103.55 apiece.

The IPO, valued at Rs 2,500 crore, was entirely a fresh issue of 25 crore shares. Bidding for Bharat Highways InvIT commenced on February 28, 2024, and concluded on March 1, 2024. The allotment was finalized on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, paving the way for the shares to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on March 12, 2024.

With a price band set at Rs 98 to Rs 100 per share, the minimum lot size for the application was 150 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 15,000 for retail investors. Institutional investors were also keen participants, with the minimum lot size for sNII and bNII standing at 14 lots (2,100 shares) and 67 lots (10,050 shares), respectively.

Leading financial institutions, including ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, and IIFL Securities Ltd served as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited acting as the registrar.

Bharat Highways InvIT offered 185,610,150 shares, with 30.27 per cent allocated to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and 44.50 per cent to Anchor investors. Notably, the InvIT raised Rs 825.97 crore from anchor investors on February 27, 2024, a day before the bidding process.

Bharat Highways Infrastructure Investment Trust, established to acquire, manage, and invest in infrastructure assets in India, boasts a portfolio of seven roads across Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. These roads, operated on a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) basis, are owned and operated by the Project SPVs, wholly owned by GRIL.

The Trust's debut on the NSE comes amidst robust investor interest in the infrastructure sector, reflecting confidence in Bharat Highways' prospects. The InvIT's objectives include providing loans to Project SPVs for loan repayment and general purposes.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

