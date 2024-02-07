Advertisement

Bharat Petroleum Q3 results: State-owned petroleum company Bharat Petroleum’s (BPCL) profit dropped 60 per cent to Rs 3,397.3 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 8,501.2 crore in the previous quarter of the same financial year (Q2FY24).

However, the Mumbai-headquartered company’s revenue surged 12.1 per cent to Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the December quarter, from Rs 1.03 lakh crore in the September quarter.

Advertisement

The downstream oil producer’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped nearly 52 per cent sequentially to Rs 6,226.3 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 12,908 crore in the previous quarter.

Its EBITDA margin plunged 710 basis points (bps) to 5.4 per cent in Q3FY24, from 12.5 per cent in Q2FY24.

Advertisement

The Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) of BPCL for nine months ended December 31, 2023 stood at $14.72 per barrel.

As of 1:58 pm, shares of the company were trading 4.23 per cent higher at Rs 493.60 per share.