×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Bharti Airtel leads surge as top firms add Rs 71,301 crore in market cap

Reliance retained its position as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and ITC.

Reported by: Business Desk
Airtel
Bharti Airtel | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

During the holiday-shortened week, the combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 71,301.34 crore, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the top gainer.

In a record-breaking rally, the BSE benchmark climbed 374.04 points or 0.50 per cent, closing at a new peak of 74,119.39 on Thursday. The Nifty also ended at a fresh high of 22,493.55.

Advertisement

During a special trading session conducted by leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC saw their market valuations rise. However, Reliance Industries, Infosys, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) experienced erosion in their market caps.

Bharti Airtel witnessed a jump of Rs 38,726.67 crore, reaching Rs 6,77,448.44 crore in market valuation. State Bank of India added Rs 13,476.16 crore, reaching Rs 7,03,393.29 crore, while HDFC Bank's valuation rallied by Rs 12,243.35 crore, reaching Rs 10,98,707.88 crore. ICICI Bank's market cap surged by Rs 3,099.76 crore, reaching Rs 7,63,581.30 crore.

Advertisement

ITC's market cap climbed by Rs 1,469.81 crore to Rs 5,15,921.57 crore, and TCS saw an increase of Rs 1,157.79 crore to Rs 14,87,070.15 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever also increased by Rs 1,127.8 crore to Rs 5,68,753.81 crore.

However, Infosys witnessed a decline of Rs 15,875.81 crore to Rs 6,71,121.34 crore, while Reliance Industries saw a dip of Rs 15,391.94 crore to Rs 20,01,358.50 crore. LIC's market cap declined by Rs 6,166.87 crore to Rs 6,48,596.89 crore.

Advertisement

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

19 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

19 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

19 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

20 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

20 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

20 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leaders Who Joined BJP Today | LIST

    Lok Sabha Elections6 minutes ago

  2. How Morning Meditation Can Help You Get Rid Of Stress

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  3. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania Turns 7

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. Person Falls Into 40-Foot Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant Nea

    Videos10 minutes ago

  5. Large-cap stocks offer superior valuation comfort

    Business News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo