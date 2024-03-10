Advertisement

During the holiday-shortened week, the combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 71,301.34 crore, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the top gainer.

In a record-breaking rally, the BSE benchmark climbed 374.04 points or 0.50 per cent, closing at a new peak of 74,119.39 on Thursday. The Nifty also ended at a fresh high of 22,493.55.

During a special trading session conducted by leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC saw their market valuations rise. However, Reliance Industries, Infosys, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) experienced erosion in their market caps.

Bharti Airtel witnessed a jump of Rs 38,726.67 crore, reaching Rs 6,77,448.44 crore in market valuation. State Bank of India added Rs 13,476.16 crore, reaching Rs 7,03,393.29 crore, while HDFC Bank's valuation rallied by Rs 12,243.35 crore, reaching Rs 10,98,707.88 crore. ICICI Bank's market cap surged by Rs 3,099.76 crore, reaching Rs 7,63,581.30 crore.

ITC's market cap climbed by Rs 1,469.81 crore to Rs 5,15,921.57 crore, and TCS saw an increase of Rs 1,157.79 crore to Rs 14,87,070.15 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever also increased by Rs 1,127.8 crore to Rs 5,68,753.81 crore.

However, Infosys witnessed a decline of Rs 15,875.81 crore to Rs 6,71,121.34 crore, while Reliance Industries saw a dip of Rs 15,391.94 crore to Rs 20,01,358.50 crore. LIC's market cap declined by Rs 6,166.87 crore to Rs 6,48,596.89 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With PTI inputs)

