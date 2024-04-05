×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Bharti Airtel receives Rs 44.38 lakh penalty notice from GST authority

Airtel disagrees with the order and announced plans to initiate appropriate actions for rectification or reversal of the decision.

Reported by: Business Desk
Airtel
Airtel | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

GST order to Airtel: Airtel has disclosed receiving an order from the Office of the Commissioner (Appeals), Goods and Services Tax, Central Excise and Customs, Guwahati. The order issued under Section 73 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, imposes a penalty amounting to Rs 44,38,768.

The company shared details of the order, expressing its disagreement and intention to take corrective measures. The alleged violation pertains to irregular input tax credit transitioning during the financial year 2017-18.

Advertisement

The communication was received by the company on April 4, 2024, at 4 pm.

Regarding the impact on the financial, operational, or other activities of the listed entity, the telecom major stated that the maximum financial impact corresponds to the penalty amount imposed. However, it disagrees with the order and announced plans to initiate appropriate actions for rectification or reversal of the decision.

Advertisement

Recently, Airtel has expanded its network footprint in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram under its rural enhancement project that aims to densify its network across 48 towns and 42 villages in Thiruvananthapuram district. 

The shares of Bharti Airtel closed 1.28 per cent lower at Rs 1191.55 on April 5, 2024.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prestige Group

Prestige's land grab

a few seconds ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

2 minutes ago
RBI seeks explanation after platform outage impacts forex trade

Forex reserve

3 minutes ago
Bull hits man on Bengaluru street

Bull Hits bike Rider

4 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's trust issues

4 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh interview

7 minutes ago
Korean celebs

K-Celebs Dating

8 minutes ago
UK Lawmaker Fell Victim To a Sexting Scam, His Colleagues Urged To Cooperate With Police

Sexting Scam

8 minutes ago
IDFC First Bank

RBI imposed penalty

11 minutes ago
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

LS Polls 2024:

13 minutes ago
Engineering exports decline in November

India's exports EU

13 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

14 minutes ago
Nana patole

Nana Patole

18 minutes ago
Forex reserves

India’s forex reserves

18 minutes ago
Valerie Adams

Valerie at World 10K

23 minutes ago
Ramayana set photos leaked

Ramayana Photos Leaked

24 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

States' revenue deficit

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News17 hours ago

  2. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News18 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo