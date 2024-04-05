Bharti Airtel receives Rs 44.38 lakh penalty notice from GST authority

Advertisement

GST order to Airtel: Airtel has disclosed receiving an order from the Office of the Commissioner (Appeals), Goods and Services Tax, Central Excise and Customs, Guwahati. The order issued under Section 73 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, imposes a penalty amounting to Rs 44,38,768.

The company shared details of the order, expressing its disagreement and intention to take corrective measures. The alleged violation pertains to irregular input tax credit transitioning during the financial year 2017-18.

The communication was received by the company on April 4, 2024, at 4 pm.

Regarding the impact on the financial, operational, or other activities of the listed entity, the telecom major stated that the maximum financial impact corresponds to the penalty amount imposed. However, it disagrees with the order and announced plans to initiate appropriate actions for rectification or reversal of the decision.

Recently, Airtel has expanded its network footprint in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram under its rural enhancement project that aims to densify its network across 48 towns and 42 villages in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The shares of Bharti Airtel closed 1.28 per cent lower at Rs 1191.55 on April 5, 2024.