Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Bharti Airtel shows growth in active subscribers, Jio dominates additions

Vodafone Idea (Vi) faced challenges, losing 1.7 million active subscribers in January compared to a loss of 1.8 million in December 2023.

Reported by: Tanmay Tiwary
Telecom sector
Telecom sector | Image:Pixabay
  • 2 min read
January TRAI data analysis: The latest data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for January 2024 revealed notable developments in the telecom sector, analysts noted. 

Bharti witnessed a pickup in active subscribers, adding 3.6 million in January compared to 3.0 million in December 2023. This boosted Bharti's active market share to 36.3 per cent, up by 25 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), brokerage firm Emkay said in a note. 

On the other hand, Jio continued its dominance, reporting the highest addition of 4.2 million subscribers for the 22nd consecutive month. While Jio's success was attributed to the launch of JioBharat phones, Bharti's growth was supported by a rise in its active market share. 

However, Vodafone Idea (Vi) faced challenges, losing 1.7 million active subscribers in January compared to a loss of 1.8 million in December 2023, the Mumbai-based brokerage highlighted.

In terms of broadband subscribers, Jio led in both wireless and wireline segments. Jio saw notable growth in wireless broadband subscribers, adding 4.2 million, while Bharti added 2.4 million. 

However, Vi's wireless broadband subscribers saw a decline of 0.5 million.

In the wireline broadband space, Jio maintained its leadership position with an addition of 0.25 million subscribers, while Bharti remained in the second position with 0.11 million additions.

Jio's success in subscriber additions was evident in both urban and rural areas, with a focus on converting more 2G users to 4G through JioBharat phones. 

The highest urban mix was reported by Jio at 55.9 per cent, followed by Bharti at 51.4 per cent, and Vi at 51.3 per cent.

As the telecom landscape evolves, the timing of tariff adjustments remains a critical factor, especially as Jio and Bharti forge ahead with their 5G rollouts. 

However, Vodafone Idea finds itself in a challenging position, needing a major fund infusion to boost its capital expenditure and stem the tide of subscriber attrition. 

Considering these factors, Emkay analysts remain firmly with Bharti and Jio, which continue to assert their dominance in the telecom sector, while Vi grapples with the formidable task of retaining its subscriber base.

As of 11:40 am, Bharti Airtel shares were trading 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 1,211 per share.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 11:44 IST

