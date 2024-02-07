Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Bharti Airtel stock rises nearly 4% on strong Q3 earnings

The telecom company's stock is placed second after TCS in the 30-share Sensex, with gains of over 3.5%.

Business Desk
Airtel
Airtel | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bharti Airtel stocks rise: Shares of Bharti Airtel rose as much as 3.51 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,152.90 per share after announcing robust December quarter (Q3) results. 

The telecom company's stock is placed second after TCS in the 30-share Sensex, with gains of over 3.5 per cent. The shares rose nearly 44 per cent in 2023.

The New Delhi-based company's profit climbed 54 per cent to Rs 2,442 crore for the quarter ending December 2023, up from Rs 1,588 crore during the same period last year. Its revenue from operations for the quarter surged 6 per cent to Rs 37,899.5 crore, although it was impacted by currency devaluations in African markets, compared to Rs 35,804 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter. 

Meanwhile, the company’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) improved to Rs 208 from Rs 193 in the same quarter last year.

Bharti Airtel's consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.2 per cent to Rs 20,044 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 52.9 per cent. 

The company's consolidated net income before exceptional items zoomed 25 per cent annually to Rs 2,492 crore

Managing Director Gopal Vittal commented, “Despite challenges such as the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira and Malawian Kwacha, our India business sustained momentum, with a sequential growth of 3.0 per cent in revenue. We also witnessed strong growth in the postpaid and Homes business, with our DTH business adding 388,000 net adds - the highest in the last 12 quarters.”

Bharti Airtel's overall customer base spans over 55 crore across 16 countries. The market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel is Rs 6.48 lakh crore, according to BSE.

As of 9:56 am, shares of Bharti Airtel were trading over 3.40 per cent higher at Rs 1,153.15 per share.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

