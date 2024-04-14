×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Bharti Hexacom IPO lists at 32% premium over issue price of Rs 570/share

With a price band set at Rs 542 to Rs 570 per share, the IPO garnered significant investor interest.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bharti Hexacom IPO
Bharti Hexacom IPO | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Bharti Hexacom IPO listing: Telecom service provider Bharti Hexacom Limited witnessed a robust listing on Friday, April 12, 2024, with its IPO debuting at a 32 per cent premium over the issue price. The IPO, which was a book-built issue of Rs 4,275 crores, entirely consisted of an offer for sale of 7.5 crore shares.

IPO details

The Bharti Hexacom IPO bidding commenced on April 3, 2024, and concluded on April 5, 2024. The allotment process was finalised on Monday, April 8, 2024. Subsequently, the shares were listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on April 12, 2024.

With a price band set at Rs 542 to Rs 570 per share, the IPO garnered significant investor interest. Retail investors were required to invest a minimum amount of Rs 14,820, with the minimum lot size for application set at 26 shares. Notably, the IPO offered 75,000,000 shares, with allocations of 30 per cent to QIBs, 15 per cent to NIIs, 10 per cent to RIIs, and 45 per cent to anchor investors.

Leading financial institutions including SBI Capital Markets Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Bob Capital Markets Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and IIFL Securities Ltd served as the book running lead managers for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited acted as the registrar for the issue.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, “Despite 100 per cent OFS, Bharti Hexacom listed above street estimates. Healthy listing is justified after receiving solid response on the last day of its issue biding wherein QIB (48.57x) and NII (10.51x) investors looked more aggressive to grab midcap telecommunication growth story followed by muted retail investors interest who bided only 2.81 times to the allotted quota. Overall it got oversubscribed by 29.87x."

“Long term investors got a great opportunity to hold mid-cap telecommunications solutions providers and to play long term India’s telecom structural ARPU growth story. Furthermore, Bharti Hexacom’s anchor book showcases top global investors such as Capital Group, Fidelity, Blackrock, and ADIA participating ahead of the opening of the IPO which give all other investors more comforts to block money for long term,” he added.

Tapse also said that the current market price valuation of Rs 821 matches that of its listed peers and the company is trading on a premium to its parent. 

"Hence, considering all the parameters we recommend allotted investors to “HOLD” the Bharti Hexacom Ltd for a long-term perspective only while those investors who wish to add on the listing days can wait and watch the space post-listing performance and accumulate on dips,” Tapse added.

About the company

Bharti Hexacom Limited, established in 1995, provides fixed-line telephone and broadband services primarily in Rajasthan and the North East telecom circles in India. By December 31, 2023, the company had invested Rs 206 billion in digital infrastructure capital expenditures to prepare for future demands. The company boasts a customer base of 27.1 million across 486 census towns and operates with 616 distributors and 89,454 retail touchpoints.

Market observers anticipated a strong debut for Bharti Hexacom shares, projecting a listing at a premium of around 15 per cent to the issue price.

Furthermore, the grey market premium (GMP) for Bharti Hexacom IPO stood at Rs 93, indicating expectations of a listing price around Rs 663, approximately 16 per cent higher than the upper price band of the book-built issue.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

