×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Bharti Hexacom IPO to open on April 3

The IPO, spanning three days, will close on April 5, with the anchor book opening for a day on April 2, as per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed on Friday.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bharti Hexacom IPO
Bharti Hexacom IPO | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bharti Hexacom IPO: Bharti Hexacom, a subsidiary of telecom operator Bharti Airtel, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription starting from April 3. 

The IPO, spanning three days, will close on April 5, with the anchor book opening for a day on April 2, as per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed on Friday.

Advertisement

Marking the first IPO of the financial year 2024-25, Bharti Hexacom's IPO will consist of 7.5 crore shares, entirely offered for sale. The allotment for the IPO is slated to be finalised on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Following the IPO, Bharti Hexacom is expected to list on both the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Friday, April 12, 2024. However, the price bands for the IPO are yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Established in 1995, Bharti Hexacom Limited specialises in providing fixed-line telephone and broadband services, primarily catering to customers in Rajasthan and the North East telecom circles of India. 

The company's services extend across states such as Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. As of December 31, 2023, the company has invested Rs 20,600 crore in digital infrastructure capital expenditures to ensure future readiness.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
European pet food business

Advent, CVC collab

3 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya

MI's record in openers

5 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

5 minutes ago
IMF

China faces fork in roa d

7 minutes ago
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

R.K.S Bhadauria Joins BJP

9 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2

Maharashtra: Bus Falls

21 minutes ago
Reserve Bank of India

RBI's special audit

29 minutes ago
Indian Economy

India's policy reforms

29 minutes ago
IL&FS

IL&FS seek NCLAT approval

31 minutes ago
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

Delhi FC beats FC Gokulam

35 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

Gill on MSD and Rohit

38 minutes ago
accident

Rampur Accident

39 minutes ago
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Spotted

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel's Day Out

an hour ago
Tovino Thomas

Tovino's Action Sequence

an hour ago
Poland's fighter jets intercepts Russian missile

Poland vs Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News7 hours ago

  5. MS Dhoni's comic realization of not being the CSK captain anymore in IPL

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo