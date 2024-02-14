Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

BHEL targets Q4 turnaround with Rs 8,900 crore revenue, following mixed Q3 results

The company expects a revival in thermal power with major capacity additions anticipated by financial year 2032 (FY32).

Business Desk
BHEL
BHEL | Image:BHEL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
BHEL in focus: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported consolidated net revenue of Rs 5,500 crore during the third quarter of financial year 2024 (Q3FY24), marking a 5 per cent year-on-year increase (YoY) and a 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise. However, the figure fell short of the market consensus estimate by 15 per cent, analysts said.

The power generation equipment manufacturer incurred an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of Rs 62.9 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), compared to Rs 140 crore in Q3FY23, missing the market forecast of Rs 180 crore primarily due to elevated raw material costs, which stood at 73 per cent of revenue during Q3FY24 compared to 70 per cent in the same period last year, brokerage firm JM Financial said in a note.

Meanwhile, its adjusted profit after tax (loss) amounted to Rs 1.5 billion versus the market forecast of Rs 95 crore.

Despite these challenges, the state-owned company remains optimistic about its future prospects. With a robust order pipeline of 60 gigawatt (GW) in thermal orders and a sizable executable order book of Rs 1,08,600 core, the company anticipates improved margins, especially with the power segment turning margin positive after three quarters, thereby reducing operating losses in the industry segment.

Additionally, the company expects a revival in thermal power with major capacity additions anticipated by financial year 2032 (FY32). 

Notably, during the December quarter (Q3FY24), BHEL secured orders worth Rs 2,500 crore, pushing its order book to Rs 36,000 crore as of December 31, 2023. Furthermore, recent major order wins include contracts for the supply of generator transformers for thermal and hydroelectric plants, as well as defence purposes.

BHEL is also diversifying its revenue streams beyond thermal power, with the industry segment contributing 23 per cent to revenue in Q3FY24. The company is tapping into scalable opportunities such as Vande Bharat trainsets, transmission equipment, and pumped-hydro storage plants, among others.

The company anticipates a turnaround in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24), with revenue expected to come around Rs 8,900 crore, representing 37 per cent of full-year estimates. Supported by its sizable executable orders and higher operating leverage, BHEL aims for sustained growth in the coming quarters.

Considering these factors, JM Financial Analysts maintain a ‘buy’ rating on BHEL stock, citing its potential upside of 14 per cent from current levels based on a sum of the parts (SOTP) valuation methodology, with a target price of Rs 243.

As of 9:27 am, BHEL shares were trading a little over 2 per vent lower at Rs 208.85 per share.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

