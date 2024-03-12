×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

Bikaji Foods International strategises for sustainable growth in evolving food industry

The company also aims to fortify its presence in core markets while simultaneously gaining and sustaining market share in focus regions.

Reported by: Tanmay Tiwary
Bikaji Foods
Bikaji Foods | Image:Bikaji Foods
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bikaji Foods International in focus: In a recent interaction with brokerage firm JM Financial, Bikaji Foods International's Managing Director, Deepak Agarwal, shared the company's strategic vision to transition from a packaged snacks to a broader foods company. 

Stressing upon a methodical approach, the New Delhi-based company aims to leverage its existing strengths while expanding into complementary categories such as sweets and frozen foods, where it can deliver value.

Advertisement

Key pillars of the strategy include providing value for money to consumers, focusing on higher-priced family packs, and continuous investment in brand building and service excellence across channels, the brokerage firm noted. 

With a targeted gross margin threshold of around 31 per cent, Bikaji aims to protect and enhance margins through product mix optimisation and improved utilisation levels, targeting a 75 per cent utilisation rate over the next three years.

Advertisement

Despite operating in a competitive market with established players like Haldiram and Balaji, Bikaji has demonstrated strong growth in its focus markets, driven by robust brand equity and strategic investments in distribution and service quality enhancements. 

Furthermore, the company also aims to fortify its presence in core markets while simultaneously gaining and sustaining market share in focus regions.

Advertisement

With major capital expenditures completed, Bikaji is set to improve earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins and enhance returns on equity and capital employed. 

The management's focus on execution and strategic alignment with market dynamics positions Bikaji Foods International for continued success and market leadership. 

Advertisement

Therefore, JM Financial reiterates a ‘buy’ recommendation, with a target price of Rs 600 per share.

As of 11:03 am, shares of the company were trading nearly 3 per cent lower at Rs 511.40 per share.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Aditya Birla Capital surges 6% on merger announcement

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Likely to Resign as Haryana CM

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  5. What is Apple’s VendorUI and why is it distributing it to factories?

    Tech 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo