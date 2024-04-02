×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Blackstone mulls $300 million IPO for IGI diamond certification firm

Blackstone acquired IGI for $570 million in May 2023 from Chinese conglomerate Fosun and the business's founding Lorie family.

Reported by: Business Desk
Blackstone
Blackstone | Image:Blackstone
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Blackstone mulls IPO: Private equity giant Blackstone is reportedly considering a $300 million initial public offering (IPO) for the International Gemological Institute (IGI), a leading gemstone certification firm. Sources familiar with the matter suggest that Blackstone is eyeing a valuation of $1.5 billion for IGI.

Blackstone acquired IGI for $570 million in May 2023 from Chinese conglomerate Fosun and the business's founding Lorie family. IGI, which originated in Belgium 50 years ago, has now established a major presence in India, where it conducts the majority of its operations. It is renowned as the world's largest independent lab for testing and grading diamonds and other gemstones.

Advertisement

To spearhead the IPO deal, Blackstone has enlisted the expertise of investment banks Morgan Stanley and Kotak. However, representatives from Blackstone and Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the matter, while IGI and Kotak did not respond to queries seeking confirmation.

IGI's revenue and profits are predominantly derived from its operations in India, where it offers a range of services including diamond screening, sorting, and academic courses. With the IPO, IGI aims to leverage the growing demand for lab-grown diamonds in India, where the sector has witnessed tax cuts to encourage its development.

Advertisement

The Indian jewellery market, valued at $78 billion in 2021, presents lucrative opportunities for players like IGI. As consumer preferences shift towards diamonds, particularly among younger demographics, IGI seeks to capitalize on this trend through its IPO.

While plans to list IGI are still in the early stages and subject to change, Blackstone appears eager to capitalise on India's vibrant IPO market, which has emerged as one of the busiest in Asia. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, Indian companies raised $2.3 billion through IPOs, signaling a substantial increase compared to the previous year.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

3 crude bombs neutralised in West Bengal's Siliguri

3 Crude Bomb Recovered

a few seconds ago
Gaami

Gaami On OTT

a minute ago
Govt not considering any new PLI schemes immediately

Manufacturing sector high

a minute ago
Priyanka and Nick at Siddharth Chopra's Roka

PeeCee's Brother Rokafied

2 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

5 minutes ago
Artificial intelligence

US, Britain deal

6 minutes ago
Facilities, Funding Have Never Been As Good As They Are Right Now For India's Athletes: Kishor Jena

Kishore Jena

8 minutes ago
Election Commission

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

9 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

9 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Ideal Romance

14 minutes ago
CEC's Mantra to Combat Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Myth vs Reality Register

17 minutes ago
home minister amit shah

Shah on Rahul Gandhi

18 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Abetment of suicide

20 minutes ago
Fire in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

2 Girls Charred To Death

27 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

27 minutes ago
Blackstone

Blackstone mulls IPO

29 minutes ago
Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya

Rayudu consoles Pandya

30 minutes ago
Amazon Web Services

AWS free credits program

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World16 hours ago

  5. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo