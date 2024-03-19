Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex ended Tuesday, March 19, on a negative note amid a selling spree in information technology (IT), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and media sectors. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.08 per cent to 21,817.75 and the broader BSE Sensex fell 1.01 per cent to 72,013.1, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate decision and commentary on Wednesday.

Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD, said, “As investors become more wary about the US Fed's decision later this week, the market sells down. In order to determine the key policy rate, the Fed will convene on March 19 and 20. Experts predict that the Fed will keep rates unchanged.”



“With PPFAS Asset Management Company Limited, the Central Bank of India has engaged into a distributorship agreement for the sale of its mutual fund products to its clients using the do-it-yourself (DIY) approach,” Vidwani added.



Sensex top gainers

Bajaj Finance: 1.38 per cent

Kotak Bank: 0.57 per cent

ICICI Bank: 0.26 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.23 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.19 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 0.13 per cent

Sensex top losers

TCS: -4.03 per cent

NestleInd: -3.37 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -3.16 per cent

Wipro: -3.05 per cent

HCL Tech: -2.62 per cent

Infosys: -2.52 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Bajaj Auto: 1.47 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.25 per cent

Eicher Motors: 0.82 per cent

Kotak Bank: 0.73 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.27 per cent

Hindalco: 0.23 per cent

Nifty top losers

TCS: -4.37 per cent

BPCL: -4.15 per cent

Cipla: -3.59 per cent

Britannia: -3.33 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -3.23 per cent

Dr Reddy: -3.22 per cent