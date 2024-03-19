Updated March 19th, 2024 at 16:22 IST
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Nifty, Sensex slip over 1%, all sectors end in red
The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.08% to 21,817.75 and the broader BSE Sensex fell 1.01% to 72,013.1.
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex ended Tuesday, March 19, on a negative note amid a selling spree in information technology (IT), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and media sectors. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.08 per cent to 21,817.75 and the broader BSE Sensex fell 1.01 per cent to 72,013.1, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate decision and commentary on Wednesday.
Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD, said, “As investors become more wary about the US Fed's decision later this week, the market sells down. In order to determine the key policy rate, the Fed will convene on March 19 and 20. Experts predict that the Fed will keep rates unchanged.”
“With PPFAS Asset Management Company Limited, the Central Bank of India has engaged into a distributorship agreement for the sale of its mutual fund products to its clients using the do-it-yourself (DIY) approach,” Vidwani added.
Sensex top gainers
- Bajaj Finance: 1.38 per cent
- Kotak Bank: 0.57 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 0.26 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 0.23 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 0.19 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 0.13 per cent
Sensex top losers
- TCS: -4.03 per cent
- NestleInd: -3.37 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -3.16 per cent
- Wipro: -3.05 per cent
- HCL Tech: -2.62 per cent
- Infosys: -2.52 per cent
Nifty top gainers
- Bajaj Auto: 1.47 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.25 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 0.82 per cent
- Kotak Bank: 0.73 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 0.27 per cent
- Hindalco: 0.23 per cent
Nifty top losers
- TCS: -4.37 per cent
- BPCL: -4.15 per cent
- Cipla: -3.59 per cent
- Britannia: -3.33 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -3.23 per cent
- Dr Reddy: -3.22 per cent
Published March 19th, 2024 at 16:16 IST
