Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

BofA raises S&P 500 year-end target to 5,400 amid bullish sentiment

The move aligns BofA with its industry counterparts like Barclays, UBS, and Goldman Sachs, all of whom foresee the index closing the year within the 5,200 to 5,

Reported by: Business Desk
Wall Street week ahead
Wall Street | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BofA Market Outlook: BofA Global Research has upped its year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 5,400, marking a major revision from its earlier projection of 5,000 and suggesting an approximate 5 per cent upside from current levels.

The move aligns BofA with its industry counterparts like Barclays, UBS, and Goldman Sachs, all of whom foresee the index closing the year within the 5,200 to 5,400 range.

Advertisement

The optimism in the US stock market has been fuelled by record highs reached on Friday, propelled by a surge in technology stocks driven by the enduring enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, compounded by declining Treasury yields.

BofA's upward adjustment in its target reflects its belief that the risk premium associated with equities is likely to decrease, given the heightened expectation of higher and more predictable earnings in the current year.

Advertisement

The brokerage also cites several factors supporting its bullish stance, including the significant reduction in the index's debt since the 1980s, decreased earnings-per-share (EPS) volatility, and a shift towards asset-light companies.

Savita Subramanian, BofA's chief US equity strategist, emphasized the potential for enhanced margin stability as companies transition from global cost arbitrage and capital-driven growth to a focus on efficiency and productivity.

Advertisement

While acknowledging the continued influence of themes such as AI and weight-loss drugs in the GLP-1 category on market sentiment, Subramanian anticipates a broader market expansion beyond these trends.

Additionally, she highlighted the likelihood of passive inflows continuing to drive momentum in US mega-cap stocks.

Advertisement

In terms of market dynamics, Subramanian anticipates a 5 per cent pullback in 2024, a trend historically observed thrice annually, with 10 per cent corrections occurring once per year.

She also predicts a potential year-end rally once uncertainties surrounding the outcome of presidential elections are resolved, further buoying market sentiments.

Advertisement

BofA's revised outlook reflects a prevailing optimism in the US equity markets, driven by a confluence of factors including improving earnings outlook, reduced volatility, and broader market expansion, setting a bullish tone for investors as they navigate through the year ahead.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

15 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

15 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

16 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

16 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

16 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

16 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

16 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

16 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

16 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

17 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NSE surpasses 9 crore investor mark

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. Ramadan 2024: UAE Slashes Daily Work Hours For Govt Employees

    World16 minutes ago

  3. 1 Dead After Firing at Mohali Airport

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Setback for Mamata as TMC MLA Tapas Roy Submits Resignation

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Army Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Rajouri

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo