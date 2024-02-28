Advertisement

Bonds in focus: Government bond yields on Wednesday remained stable as bond traders awaited fresh catalysts, including the upcoming release of India's economic growth figures later this week.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which closed at 7.0707 per cent, hovered around 7.0634 per cent as of 10:00 am.

According to a trader from a state-run bank, the benchmark yield is expected to maintain a narrow range between 7.05 per cent and 7.08 per cent, with traders closely monitoring any surprises in the growth data.

A Reuters poll suggested that India's economic growth likely moderated to 6.6 per cent year-on-year in the October-December quarter due to slower government spending and subdued growth in the agriculture sector.

The data is scheduled for release after market hours on Thursday.

Despite the moderation, India's economy is projected to expand by 7.3 per cent for the full fiscal year, providing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with room to maintain its current interest rate stance.

The RBI recently held rates steady for the sixth consecutive meeting, stressing its commitment to achieving the 4 per cent inflation target.

Later in the day, the central bank plans to auction Treasury Bills worth 340 billion rupees (about $4 billion), including 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day bills.

A government official disclosed earlier in the week that New Delhi is managing modest cash balances to fulfill its spending obligations and intends to reassess its borrowing needs through T-bills to explore potential reductions.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields remained relatively high, with the 10-year yield around 4.30 per cent, as expectations for early Federal Reserve rate cuts diminished.

(With Reuters Inputs)