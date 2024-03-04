Advertisement

Bond yields end flat: Government bond yields closed the day with minimal change on Monday, maintaining stability following earlier declines, as market participants awaited significant catalysts to drive movements.

The benchmark Indian 10-year yield ended at 7.0601 per cent, showing marginal movement from its previous session's close of 7.0572 per cent.

Puneet Pal, Head of Fixed Income at PGIM India Mutual Fund, noted that Indian bond markets remained range-bound amidst the absence of substantial triggers. Pal emphasized that the yield curve has flattened, a trend likely to persist given favourable demand-supply dynamics and prospects of rate cuts in the fiscal year 2025.

Indian bond yields initially softened in response to the easing of US yields on Friday, with the 10-year US yield dropping to levels not seen in three weeks. The decline followed disappointing US manufacturing data for February.

During Asian trading hours, the 10-year US yield stood at 4.2052 per cent, down by 7 basis points from Friday's levels. Market indicators suggest improved odds of a Fed rate cut in May, rising to 28 per cent from 24 per cent the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

This week's focus will revolve around Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to lawmakers scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, along with the release of February US jobs data on Friday.

Pal remarked that the global monetary tightening phase has likely concluded, signaling an extended period of rate stability both domestically and internationally. In February, the Reserve Bank of India maintained its policy rates unchanged for the sixth consecutive time, reiterating its commitment to achieving the 4 per cent inflation target sustainably.

Market sentiment is currently supported by lower-than-scheduled debt supply from Indian states this week. Additionally, the halt in central government supply for the year has further bolstered market sentiment, traders noted.

States are aiming to raise Rs 27,981 crore through bond sales on Tuesday, compared to the previously scheduled Rs 38,166 crore.

(With Reuters inputs)