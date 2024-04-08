×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 08:28 IST

Bond yields expected to rise amid surge in US Treasury yields

US yields surged on Friday with non-farm payrolls growing by 303,000 jobs in March, surpassing expectations, and the unemployment rate dropping to 3.8%.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bond yields fall
Bond yields | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bond market news: Government bond yields are poised to climb as their US counterparts surged following robust economic data, delaying expectations for the first rate cut in the world's largest economy.

According to a trader with a private bank, the yield on the benchmark 10-year IN071833G=CC is forecast to trade within the range of 7.10 per cent to 7.15 per cent, after closing at 7.1232 per cent in the previous session.

The trader remarked, "Local bond yields could also test new levels as the 10-year US yield has now crossed the 4.40 per cent mark and could test 4.50 per cent levels, which is the next key technical level."

US yields surged on Friday with non-farm payrolls growing by 303,000 jobs in March, surpassing expectations, and the unemployment rate dropping to 3.8 per cent, lower than forecasts.

The 10-year yield reached around 4.42 per cent, its highest level in over four months, while the two-year yield hit an over four-month high of around 4.78 per cent.

The strong US data has increased uncertainty regarding the timing of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with the probability of a June action dropping below 50 per cent compared to over 60 per cent last week, as per the CME FedWatch tool.

In contrast, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained interest rates unchanged for the seventh consecutive policy meeting on Friday, expecting robust economic growth and inflation above the 4 per cent target.

Goldman Sachs anticipates the RBI to maintain flexibility in liquidity management through two-way liquidity operations, projecting a shallow easing cycle with two repo rate cuts of 25 basis points each in consecutive quarters, likely commencing in Q3 CY24.

However, traders express concerns as the benchmark Brent crude contract lingers near $90 per barrel, with many bond investors closely monitoring oil prices due to potential impacts on retail inflation.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 08:28 IST

