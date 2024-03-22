Advertisement

Government bond yields: Government bond yields are forecasted to remain relatively steady in the early trading session on Friday, as a surge in state debt issuance is anticipated to counterbalance optimism surrounding potential rate cuts.

The benchmark 10-year yield is projected to fluctuate within a range of 7.03 per cent to 7.07 per cent, following its previous close at 7.0477 per cent, according to a trader from a private bank.

The unprecedented influx of supply from states is anticipated to temper bullish sentiment observed since yesterday.

Consequently, any significant decline in benchmark yields from this point onwards might be limited, with potential consolidation around the 7.05 per cent levels, as noted by the trader.

Indian states are set to raise a record Rs 60,032 crore ($7.21 billion) through bond auctions on Tuesday. This follows a recent auction where they raised 502.06 billion rupees and another on Thursday, which garnered 240 billion rupees.

If realised, the total gross supply from states for the current financial year would surpass Rs 10 lakh crore for the first time in history.

Meanwhile, US yields have displayed volatility, with the 10-year yield climbing back above 4.25 per cent after the release of robust economic data, including a decrease in new claims for unemployment benefits.

Despite the Federal Reserve maintaining its outlook for three rate cuts in 2024 during its recent policy meeting, strong economic indicators and persistent inflationary pressures have fueled concerns regarding the timing and extent of rate adjustments.

The odds of a rate cut in June have risen to 75 per cent from 59 per cent before the central bank's decision, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Additionally, a surprise rate cut from the Swiss National Bank, becoming the first major central bank to ease monetary policy conditions, bolstered market sentiment on Thursday.

(With Reuters Inputs)