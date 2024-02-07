Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Bond yields extend decline following US treasury movement

Bond yields plummeted after the government announced lower-than-expected fiscal deficit and gross borrowing targets for the upcoming financial year.

Business Desk
Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Government bond yields witnessed a further decline on Friday, mirroring the movements in US Treasury yields. The previous day's federal budget announcement, which fell short of ambitious targets, triggered robust debt purchases, propelling the benchmark 10-year yield to new lows.

As of 10:30 am, the 10-year yield stood at 7.0265 per cent, down from its previous close at 7.0583 per cent. This marks the lowest level since July 18, with Thursday's session recording the most significant single-session drop since May 3.

A trader from a state-run bank remarked, "This is an extension of the recent bull run, and only the date has changed. We may take some breather around 7.03 per cent-7.04 per cent, and see at what levels fresh supply gets absorbed."

New Delhi is poised to raise Rs 39,000 crore through a weekly debt auction later in the day. Bond yields plummeted after the government announced lower-than-expected fiscal deficit and gross borrowing targets for the upcoming financial year.

The fiscal deficit target was reduced to 5.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for FY25 and for current fiscal it was revised lower to 5.8 per cent from 5.9 per cent. Gross borrowing was set at Rs 14.13 lakh crore, contrary to expectations of Rs 15.60 lakh crore.

The unexpected reduction in gross borrowing stemmed from the government's plan to repay a significant portion of maturing debt through the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation fund, as indicated in budget documents.

B. Prasanna, Head of Treasury for ICICI Bank, anticipates the benchmark yield to reach 6.75 per cent in the coming months. The unexpected cut in borrowing has shifted demand-supply dynamics in favor of increased demand.

Meanwhile, US yields experienced a further decline, with the 10-year yield now hovering around 3.90 per cent. Concerns about the regional banking sector and higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims have prompted investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets.

All eyes are now on the January US non-farm payroll data, scheduled for release after Indian market hours. The outcome will play a pivotal role in guiding the Federal Reserve's timing for the commencement of its rate-easing cycle.

(With Reuters inputs)

