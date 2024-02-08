Advertisement

Bond market today: Government bond yields witnessed little movement in early Wednesday sessions, with the 10-year benchmark bond yield at 7.1852 per cent as of 10:00 am, maintaining proximity to its previous close at 7.1884 per cent. The market's attention has shifted to upcoming inflation prints in the United States and India, prompting expectations of range-bound moves.

Market analysis

A trader from a primary dealership noted, "The market has already reacted to the index inclusion news, and at these levels, there is a need for a fresh trigger for further fall. With inflation prints due in the next two days, we may see some rangebound moves now."

Upcoming inflation prints

December retail inflation data for the US, scheduled after Indian market hours on Thursday, anticipates a 0.2 per cent on-month increase, with a 3.2 per cent reading for the 12 months to December, according to a Reuters poll. Meanwhile, in India, December consumer prices data is due after market hours on Friday, with expectations of inflation edging up to 5.87 per cent from 5.55 per cent in November.

Global yield dynamics

US yields remained elevated, with the 10-year yield staying above the critical 4 per cent mark. The shift in expectations regarding aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve has influenced this trend, with odds easing to around 66 per cent for a rate action in March, down from 90 per cent at the end of December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Positive sentiment and market flows

Underlying sentiment in the Indian bond market remained positive following a proposal to include bonds on the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency index in September. Market participants estimate inflows of around $3 billion. Traders are also awaiting fresh supply, as New Delhi plans to raise $3.97 billion through the sale of bonds on Friday.

