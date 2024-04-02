Advertisement

Bond market: The government bond yields are anticipated to initiate the fiscal year with an upward trajectory, closely mirroring the surge in Treasury yields and adjustments in the domestic debt auction method. However, the introduction of new 10-year bonds into the market may serve as a limiting factor on the extent of these gains.

As per assessments by a trader affiliated with a private bank, the yield on the prevailing benchmark 10-year bond, IN071833G=CC, is expected to fluctuate within the range of 7.03 per cent to 7.09 per cent, following its previous close of 7.0556 per cent on Thursday. Market activities remained suspended on Friday and Monday.

Advertisement

Discussing the market sentiment, the trader noted, "There are too many factors for the start of a financial year but most of them are hinting towards a rise in bond yields." He further elaborated, "The new 10-year bond sale could have favoured the bulls. But with a change in the auction pattern, that factor could also hurt slightly."

In the international arena, US yields experienced an upswing on Monday propelled by robust manufacturing data, casting uncertainties on the likelihood of the Federal Reserve executing three interest rate cuts this year. The 10-year US yield exceeded 4.30 per cent, while the probability of a rate cut in June decreased to 59 per cent from over 70 per cent the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Advertisement

Domestically, the government disclosed plans to conduct an auction for a fresh 10-year security maturing in April 2034, slated to replace the existing benchmark bond in the near future. Through an auction scheduled for Friday, the government aims to raise Rs 38,000 crore to kickstart its borrowing program for the fiscal year, including Rs 20,000 crore to be procured through the new 10-year bonds.

However, the customary enthusiasm surrounding such auctions was subdued following the announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) of its transition to a multiple price-based method for all debt auctions, nearly three years post its previous methodology alteration.

Advertisement

New Delhi aspires to secure Rs 7.50 lakh crore through bond sales during April-September, constituting 53 per cent of the annual borrowing target of Rs 14.13 lakh crore and slightly lower than initial estimates.

Key indicators impacting the market dynamics include Brent crude futures, which were 0.4 per cent higher at $87.75 per barrel, and the ten-year US Treasury yield at 4.3052 per cent, with the two-year yield at 4.6907 per cent. Additionally, seven states intend to raise Rs 16,100 crore via bond sales.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)