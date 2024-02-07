Advertisement

Government bond yields are anticipated to retreat in early trading on Wednesday, mirroring the downward trend in US yields, while attention remains fixed on the domestic federal budget.

The benchmark 10-year yield is projected to fluctuate within the 7.14 per cent-7.18 per cent range, following its previous close at 7.1570 per cent, according to a trader from a primary dealership.

"The market is decidedly bullish ahead of the budget, with no anticipation of negative developments. This sentiment is further reinforced by the pronounced downtrend in Treasury yields," the trader remarked.

India is scheduled to unveil the budget for the upcoming fiscal year commencing April 1 on Thursday. According to two Reuters sources, the government is likely to maintain its gross market borrowing for 2024/25 at a level close to the current fiscal year's.

The borrowing target may range between Rs 15 lakh crore and Rs 15.50 lakh crore.

In anticipation of a fiscally conservative budget devoid of pre-election spending surprises, Indian funds, insurers, and banks have increased their positions in longer-duration bonds.

DBS Bank anticipates the fiscal deficit for the next fiscal year to hover around 5.3 per cent of GDP, aligning with the 4.5 per cent of GDP target by FY26.

"Markets are optimistic about a lower or comparable borrowing figure for FY25 compared to the current year, with demand likely to be supported by domestic investors and a potential rise in foreign interest," noted Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS.

US yields continued to ease during Asian trading hours on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield inching closer to the 4 per cent mark. Investors are bracing for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision just before India's budget announcement.

The likelihood of a US rate cut in March now stands at around 41 per cent, down from 88 per cent last month, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

(With Reuters Inputs)