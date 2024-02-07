Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Bond yields may decline tracking US trends, Budget remains key focus

The borrowing target may range between Rs 15 lakh crore and Rs 15.50 lakh crore.

Business Desk
Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Government bond yields are anticipated to retreat in early trading on Wednesday, mirroring the downward trend in US yields, while attention remains fixed on the domestic federal budget.

The benchmark 10-year yield is projected to fluctuate within the 7.14 per cent-7.18 per cent range, following its previous close at 7.1570 per cent, according to a trader from a primary dealership.

Advertisement

"The market is decidedly bullish ahead of the budget, with no anticipation of negative developments. This sentiment is further reinforced by the pronounced downtrend in Treasury yields," the trader remarked.

India is scheduled to unveil the budget for the upcoming fiscal year commencing April 1 on Thursday. According to two Reuters sources, the government is likely to maintain its gross market borrowing for 2024/25 at a level close to the current fiscal year's.

Advertisement

The borrowing target may range between Rs 15 lakh crore and Rs 15.50 lakh crore.

In anticipation of a fiscally conservative budget devoid of pre-election spending surprises, Indian funds, insurers, and banks have increased their positions in longer-duration bonds.

Advertisement

DBS Bank anticipates the fiscal deficit for the next fiscal year to hover around 5.3 per cent of GDP, aligning with the 4.5 per cent of GDP target by FY26.

"Markets are optimistic about a lower or comparable borrowing figure for FY25 compared to the current year, with demand likely to be supported by domestic investors and a potential rise in foreign interest," noted Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS.

Advertisement

US yields continued to ease during Asian trading hours on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield inching closer to the 4 per cent mark. Investors are bracing for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision just before India's budget announcement.

The likelihood of a US rate cut in March now stands at around 41 per cent, down from 88 per cent last month, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 08:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News26 minutes ago

  3. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  4. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement