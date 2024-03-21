×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 08:42 IST

Bond yields may dip as treasury yields cool off following Fed guidance

US bond yields saw a decline, primarily driven by a notable drop in the two-year yield, while the 10-year yield moved marginally lower and remained above 4.25%.

Reported by: Business Desk
Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Government bond yields: Government bond yields are anticipated to trend downward in early trading on Thursday, as US Treasury yields experienced a slight decrease after the Federal Reserve maintained its projection for three rate cuts this year.

According to a trader from a private bank, the benchmark 10-year yield is likely to trade within a range of 7.05 per cent to 7.09 per cent, following its previous close of 7.0918 per cent on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"While the Fed has upheld its forecasts for three rate cuts, doubts linger among many market players regarding the actual implementation of these cuts, resulting in a subdued reaction in the Treasury market and a similar anticipation in the local market," the trader remarked.

US bond yields saw a decline, primarily driven by a notable drop in the two-year yield, while the 10-year yield moved marginally lower and remained above 4.25 per cent.

Advertisement

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated on Wednesday that despite unexpected strength in recent inflation data, his outlook on price pressures remains relatively stable. 

He also affirmed the continuation of solid economic growth.

Advertisement

The Fed maintained the benchmark overnight interest rate within the 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent range and retained its projection for three rate cuts this year.

Powell stressed that the timing of these reductions hinges on officials gaining more confidence that inflation will persistently decline toward the 2 per cent target, despite the economy continuing to outperform expectations.

Advertisement

Although the recent data hasn't majorly altered the overall narrative, Powell noted a gradual decline in inflation, albeit with some bumps along the way.

Following the Fed's decision, the probability of a rate cut in June has increased to 75 per cent from 59 per cent, while the likelihood of three rate cuts in 2024 rose to 79 per cent from 63 per cent, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Advertisement

Capital Economics suggested that subpar growth will contribute to bringing core inflation much closer to the 2 per cent target by the end of the year, potentially prompting the Fed to initiate rate cuts totaling 100 basis points starting in June.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 08:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KS Eshwarappa

Eshwarappa Rebels

a few seconds ago
Exam results

Bihar Board 12th Result

a few seconds ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a minute ago
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has refused to sign the Temple Tax bill Bill

Karnataka Temple Tax Bill

a minute ago
Teppotsavam Begin At Tirumala

Five-Day Annual Teppotsav

a minute ago
Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka 'heartbroken'

a minute ago
Andy Murray

Murray beats Berrettini

4 minutes ago
Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, UKPNP

UKPNP Spokesperson

9 minutes ago
India Russia Ties

Russian President Putin

11 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

11 minutes ago
India-Bhutan Ties

People Of Bhutan All Set

14 minutes ago
Varanasi Celebrates Rangbhari Ekadashi

Varanasi Celebrates Rangb

16 minutes ago
Braga, Portugal

Braga's Charming Beauty

17 minutes ago
Woman Dying Hair Using Chocolate Ice Creams

Hair Dyeing With Icecream

21 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex open higher

23 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

24 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami

GT replace Shami

30 minutes ago
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana and Richa

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Crew Song Out, Kareena Kapoor Grooves In Remake Of Iconic 90s Track

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  4. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Couple In Bengaluru Threatens Woman For Asking To Keep Windows Shut Duri

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo