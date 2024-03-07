Advertisement

Government bonds in focus: Government bond yields are anticipated to decrease in early trading on Thursday as US yields saw a further decline following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Investors are also awaiting key US jobs data.

The benchmark 10-year yield is forecasted to hover between 7.03 per cent and 7.08 per cent, following its previous close at 7.0548 per cent, according to a trader with a private bank.

While there may be some initial buying at the opening, sustaining the benchmark yield below 7.04 per cent-7.05 per cent for the entire day could be challenging, as recent trends have indicated, noted a trader from a private bank.

US yields experienced a decline, with the 10-year yield dropping to a one-month low of 4.07 per cent on Wednesday, after Powell's remarks suggesting that continued progress on inflation is not guaranteed, though the central bank still plans to reduce rates later this year.

The probability of a rate cut in May has decreased to 17 per cent from 25 per cent a day ago, while expectations for a rate action in June have risen to 70 per cent from 63 per cent in the previous week, as per the CME FedWatch tool.

Capital Economics suggested that a more substantial increase in core consumer prices in January is likely temporary, and broader evidence indicates that wage growth will continue on a downward trajectory.

The first rate cut is still expected in June, with potential for rates to be lowered more rapidly than currently reflected in markets.

Traders are now awaiting the release of February non-farm payroll data, scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, the government bonds have not reacted majorly to their inclusion in Bloomberg's Emerging Market Local Currency Index, as the market anticipates inflows of less than $5 billion.

(With Reuters Inputs)