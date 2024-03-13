×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 08:20 IST

Bond yields may rise, following uptick in US inflation

The consumer price index rose by 0.4 per cent last month, following a 0.3 per cent increase in January.

Reported by: Business Desk
Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bond yields in focus: Government bond yields are anticipated to climb in early trading on Wednesday, mirroring a similar movement in Treasuries, following a slight uptick in inflation in the United States, which remained unaffected by local readings.

The benchmark 10-year yield is projected to fluctuate in the 7.03 per cent-7.07 per cent range, in line with its previous close of 7.0274 per cent, according to a trader with a private bank.

Advertisement

The increase in US yields on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield reaching 4.15 per cent, came after consumer price inflation for February exceeded economists' expectations slightly. This raised concerns that the Federal Reserve might not be able to cut interest rates as promptly as anticipated by investors if price pressures persist.

The consumer price index rose by 0.4 per cent last month, following a 0.3 per cent increase in January. 

Advertisement

Over the 12 months through February, the CPI rose by 3.2 per cent, compared to a 3.1 per cent increase in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecasted a 0.4 per cent month-on-month increase and a 3.1 per cent year-on-year increase in the CPI.

Madhavi Arora, lead economist at brokerage Emkay Global, noted, “There is just enough evidence of sticky inflation for some Fed members to potentially take one rate cut off the table for 2024, with all eyes now on the Fed's meeting next week, and specifically the updated dot plot.”

Advertisement

The odds for a rate cut in June are currently around 70 per cent, slightly down from the previous day, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation in February rose at a slightly faster-than-expected pace due to elevated food prices, with the reading at 5.09 per cent compared to 5.10 per cent in January, and higher than the 5.02 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll.

Advertisement

Despite retail inflation being within the mandated band of 2 per cent-6 per cent, the central bank has signalled it would not lower interest rates until it achieves sustainable 4 per cent inflation.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 08:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

9 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

17 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

17 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

18 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

18 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

18 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BOJ plans bond buying guidance post YCC exit

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Stage Set For Rematch: Biden and Trump Clinch Presidential Nominations

    World12 minutes ago

  3. Japan's 1st Private-Sector Rocket Launch Attempt Explodes After Takeoff

    World14 minutes ago

  4. Styling Tips To Elevate Your Look Using Minimalist Jewellery

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  5. Is Teja Sajja A Part Of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD?

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo