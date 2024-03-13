Advertisement

Bond yields in focus: Government bond yields are anticipated to climb in early trading on Wednesday, mirroring a similar movement in Treasuries, following a slight uptick in inflation in the United States, which remained unaffected by local readings.

The benchmark 10-year yield is projected to fluctuate in the 7.03 per cent-7.07 per cent range, in line with its previous close of 7.0274 per cent, according to a trader with a private bank.

The increase in US yields on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield reaching 4.15 per cent, came after consumer price inflation for February exceeded economists' expectations slightly. This raised concerns that the Federal Reserve might not be able to cut interest rates as promptly as anticipated by investors if price pressures persist.

The consumer price index rose by 0.4 per cent last month, following a 0.3 per cent increase in January.

Over the 12 months through February, the CPI rose by 3.2 per cent, compared to a 3.1 per cent increase in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecasted a 0.4 per cent month-on-month increase and a 3.1 per cent year-on-year increase in the CPI.

Madhavi Arora, lead economist at brokerage Emkay Global, noted, “There is just enough evidence of sticky inflation for some Fed members to potentially take one rate cut off the table for 2024, with all eyes now on the Fed's meeting next week, and specifically the updated dot plot.”

The odds for a rate cut in June are currently around 70 per cent, slightly down from the previous day, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation in February rose at a slightly faster-than-expected pace due to elevated food prices, with the reading at 5.09 per cent compared to 5.10 per cent in January, and higher than the 5.02 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll.

Despite retail inflation being within the mandated band of 2 per cent-6 per cent, the central bank has signalled it would not lower interest rates until it achieves sustainable 4 per cent inflation.

(With Reuters Inputs)