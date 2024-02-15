Advertisement

Bonds in focus: Government bond yields are anticipated to open slightly lower on Thursday, taking cues from the decline in US counterparts, spurred by remarks from a Federal Reserve official regarding potential interest rate adjustments.

The benchmark 10-year yield is projected to fluctuate within the 7.08 per cent-7.13 per cent range, following its previous close at 7.1110 per cent.

Advertisement

A dealer with a private bank remarked, “The 10-year US yield has softened but remains relatively high. Consequently, the local bond market is likely to maintain an upward yield bias amid a dearth of fresh catalysts.”

US bond yields retreated on Wednesday following comments by Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who indicated that the Fed's trajectory toward achieving its 2 per cent inflation target would remain intact even if inflation outpaced expectations in the coming months.

Advertisement

The uptick in US bond yields on Tuesday, fueled by a higher-than-anticipated inflation report, tempered hopes for imminent rate cuts.

Despite the dovish stance of the December Fed policy, the 10-year US yield had remained resilient.

Advertisement

According to CME's FedWatch Tool, market expectations for a Fed rate cut in June stand at 78.5 per cent, while expectations for a May cut have declined to 38.5 per cent from 63.7 per cent a week earlier.

Indian debt market participants have adjusted their rate cut forecasts by at least two months following the RBI's recent hawkish monetary policy statement.

Advertisement

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates unchanged and reaffirmed its commitment to achieving its 4 per cent inflation target.

Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global, noted, “The RBI's policy stance has closely tracked the Federal Reserve's, particularly over the past two years, despite its formal inflation targeting.”

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)