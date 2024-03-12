×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Bond yields steady ahead of inflation data release

The 10-year benchmark yield ended the session at 7.0274 per cent, showing marginal movement from its previous close at 7.0147 per cent.

Reported by: Business Desk
In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.13 point to 103.58.
The 10-year benchmark yield concluded the session at 7.0274 per cent | Image:Pexels
Bond yields steady: Government bond yields remained stable on Tuesday, holding steady after a slight decline in the previous session. Market participants directed their attention towards forthcoming inflation data scheduled for release after market hours.

The 10-year benchmark yield ended the session at 7.0274 per cent, showing marginal movement from its previous close at 7.0147 per cent.

Bond yields had recently witnessed a decrease, with the benchmark bond yield touching 7.0056 per cent on Monday, marking its lowest level in nine months, mirroring the continuous drop in US Treasury yields.

Despite the ongoing decline in US yields, profit booking activities constrained a significant fall in local bond yields, according to traders.

The 10-year US yield remained below 4.10 per cent, having recently touched 4.35 per cent. Traders kept a close watch on US inflation data scheduled for release later in the day, marking the last major economic data before the Federal Reserve's policy decision next week. Odds for a rate cut in June stood at around 69 per cent, up from 64 per cent the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In parallel, retail inflation is anticipated to print at a four-month low of 5.02 per cent, based on a Reuters poll. However, market participants do not foresee any modification in the Reserve Bank of India's stance on inflation management in the near term.

"With evolving growth trajectory and higher-than-potential growth, monetary policy guidance is expected to continue on disinflationary course despite a broader softening trend in retail inflation," remarked Siddharth Kothari, an economist with Sunidhi Securities.

During the day, states raised Rs 35,544 crore through bond sales at cut-off yields, in line with market estimates.

(With Reuters inputs)

 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

