Bond market news: Indian government bond yields maintained stability in early trading on Wednesday, following two sessions of easing earlier in the week, with market participants eagerly awaiting fresh triggers.

As of 10:00 am, the benchmark 10-year yield, IN071833G=CC, stood at 7.1699 per cent, holding close to its previous close of 7.1643 per cent.

Over the past two days, the benchmark yield has seen a marginal decline of seven basis points, largely attributed to the retreat of oil prices from multi-month highs. Traders currently do not anticipate significant supply disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Given India's substantial reliance on oil imports, fluctuations in oil prices can impact domestic retail inflation. Persistent elevation in prices could potentially impede the Reserve Bank of India's efforts to maintain its 4 per cent inflation target.

In its latest bulletin released on Tuesday, the RBI highlighted that extreme weather events and prolonged geopolitical tensions pose additional risks to India's inflation trajectory, despite an upward trend in the country's growth.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields experienced a slight dip on Tuesday following reports of cooling business activity in April. However, the 10-year yield remained near the 4.60 per cent mark, indicating market expectations of stable interest rates in the near term.

Investors are currently projecting approximately 42 basis points (bps) of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve by the end of the year, a notable reduction from the over 150 bps anticipated at the beginning of 2024, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

New Delhi is set to raise Rs 32,000 crore ($3.84 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, including a new 10-year paper worth Rs 20,000 crore. This issuance is slated to replace the existing benchmark bond in the near future.

Later in the day, the government plans to raise 270 billion rupees through the sale of Treasury bills, further adding to the market activity.

(With Reuters inputs.)