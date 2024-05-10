Updated May 9th, 2024 at 20:11 IST
BPCL Q4 profit falls 30%, announces 1:1 bonus
The company's profit stood at Rs 4,789.57 crore for January-March a decrease from Rs 6,870.47 crore recorded in corresponding period last year.
- Business
- 2 min read
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) disclosed a 30 per cent decline in its net profit for the March quarter, attributed to reduced refining margins, alongside unveiling a bonus issue of one share for each existing share held.
The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 4,789.57 crore for January-March, a notable decrease from Rs 6,870.47 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
Additionally, the BPCL board announced 1:1 bonus issue, granting shareholders an extra share for every share owned.
EBITDA witnessed a dip of 19.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, primarily impacted by dwindling refining margins and a pre-election decrease in petrol and diesel prices, despite a surge in crude oil input costs.
Turnover remained relatively steady at Rs 1.32 lakh crore compared to Rs 1.34 lakh crore in January-March 2023.
For the entirety of the 2023-24 fiscal year, BPCL achieved a historic net profit of Rs 26,858.84 crore, a major uptick from Rs 2,131.05 crore reported in the prior year.
Furthermore, the board proposed a final dividend of Rs 21 per equity share (pre-bonus) for the fiscal year 2023-24, equating to Rs 10.5 per share (post-bonus).
During FY24, BPCL's refineries processed 39.93 million tonnes of crude, up from 38.53 million tonnes in FY23. Market sales also saw a 4.33 per cent rise to 51.04 million tonnes from 48.92 million tonnes in FY23.
Chairman and Managing Director G Krishnakumar highlighted the company's remarkable operational and financial performance, emphasizing the record-breaking profit after tax of Rs 26,673.50 crores.
Looking ahead, Krishnakumar expressed cautious optimism for FY25, anticipating crude oil prices to hover between $83-87 per barrel. Despite potential challenges such as geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, he affirmed BPCL's readiness to navigate uncertainties with agility and efficiency.
(With PTI inputs)
Published May 9th, 2024 at 20:11 IST