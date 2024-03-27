×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

BSE announces T+0 settlement for 25 stocks including SBI, Bajaj Auto

Currently, markets operate on a T+1 settlement cycle, where transactions reflect in investors' demat accounts one day after the trade.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dalal Street
Dalal Street | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

T+0 settlement: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced 25 stocks, including Bajaj Auto, Bharat Petroleum, and State Bank of India, are now eligible for optional same-day (T+0) settlement, effective March 28.

Currently, markets operate on a T+1 settlement cycle, where transactions reflect in investors' demat accounts one day after the trade. The introduction of the new T+0 settlement cycle aims to mitigate transactional risks and bolster market efficiency by providing immediate liquidity to investors.

Advertisement

Analysts at ICICI Direct anticipate that implementing T+0 settlement could lead to increased trading opportunities and reduced settlement risks for investors.

The T+0 settlement will be optional for the designated 25 stocks and will be applicable only for trades executed between 9:15 am and 1:30 pm, as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)'s circular issued on March 21.

Advertisement

SEBI clarified that prices in T+0 will not factor into index calculation or computing settlement prices of shares.

To prevent market distortions arising from price discrepancies between settlement cycles, BSE stipulated that trading in the T+0 cycle will be subject to a price band of 100 basis points above or below prices under the T+1 cycle.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024: Anil Kumble criticises Hardik Pandya

Kumble SLAMS Hardik

a few seconds ago
Ram Charan

Ram Visits Tirupati

a minute ago
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality

BJD Announces Candidates

a minute ago
Helping Stray Animals In Summer

How To Help Stray Animals

2 minutes ago
Actor Pratik Gandhi talks about increasing crime rates

Pratik On Madgaon Express

3 minutes ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara In Cropped Jacket

3 minutes ago
H&M spring sales recovery

H&M spring sales

4 minutes ago
Shipping

Declining CAD

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac

Afghan coach on India

9 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Dons Sweatshirt

9 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Looks Stylish

10 minutes ago
Skin rashes in summer

Heat Rash Remedies

12 minutes ago
When will be see MS Dhoni bat in IPL 2024?

MS Dhoni for CSK

13 minutes ago
Akshay and Prithviraj

Akshay Lauds Prithviraj

16 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's Ladakh Diaries

20 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

20 minutes ago
Aditi-Sidharth

Aditi-Siddharth Married

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News15 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo