Advertisement

BSE mcap surges: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies soared to a historic high of Rs 401.10 lakh crore on Monday morning, propelled by a remarkable rally in equities. The surge comes as the 30-share BSE Sensex achieved its lifetime peak, reflecting robust investor confidence and market optimism.

For the first time ever, the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms breached the coveted Rs 400 lakh crore mark, signaling a significant milestone in India's financial landscape.

Advertisement

In early trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark surged by 0.77 per cent to reach a new record high of 74,825.03, contributing to the buoyant market sentiment.

The rally in equities propelled the market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies to an unprecedented level, reaching Rs 4,01,16,018.89 crore (equivalent to $4.81 trillion). This surge underscores the robust performance of the Indian stock market and the growing investor confidence in domestic equities.

Advertisement

Notably, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms had surpassed the Rs 300-lakh-crore mark in July last year, marking a remarkable progression within a relatively short timeframe.

Among the major gainers from the Sensex basket were Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and JSW Steel. However, Wipro, Nestle, HDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finance witnessed a slight decline in their performance.

Advertisement

In the broader Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo traded in the positive territory, while Shanghai and Hong Kong experienced a dip in trading levels. On Wall Street, the market closed with gains on Friday, adding to the overall positive sentiment in global markets.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) infused equities worth Rs 1,659.27 crore on Friday, reflecting continued interest from international investors in the Indian market.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude saw a decline of 1.36 per cent to $89.93 per barrel, providing some relief amid ongoing fluctuations in the energy markets.