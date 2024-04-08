Advertisement

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have announced that they will be closed for trading on May 20, 2024, in light of the general elections scheduled to take place in Mumbai.

Both exchanges issued separate circulars stating that there will be no trading activity in the equity, equity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments on that day.

The decision to observe a trading holiday on May 20 is due to the Lok Sabha elections being held for constituencies in Mumbai on Monday. Consequently, traders and investors will not be able to carry out transactions on the stock exchanges on that date.

Additionally, the BSE and NSE will remain closed on April 11 and April 17 for Id-Ul-Fitr (Eid) and Ram Navami, respectively. Furthermore, there will be a trading holiday on May 1 to mark Maharashtra Day.

