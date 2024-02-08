Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Burger King-parent, Restaurant Brands, to acquire Carrols Restaurant in $1 billion deal

Under the terms of the agreement, Restaurant Brands will pay $9.55 per share in cash for the Carrols Restaurant shares it does not currently own.

Business Desk
Burger King parent Restaurant Brands misses sales estimates
Restaurant Brands acquisition | Image:Burger King
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Carrols Restaurant acquisition: Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Burger King, announced on Tuesday its plan to acquire full control of Carrols Restaurant Group in a deal with a total enterprise value of approximately $1 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Restaurant Brands will pay $9.55 per share in cash for the Carrols Restaurant shares it does not currently own. This represents a 13.4 per cent premium to the stock's closing price of $8.42 on January 12.

Currently, Restaurant Brands holds about a 15 per cent stake in Carrols, which manages over 1,000 Burger King restaurants and 60 Popeyes outlets in the United States.

Tom Curtis, President of Burger King US and Canada, stated, "We are going to rapidly remodel these restaurants over the next five years or so and put them back into the hands of motivated, local franchisees."

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

