Canara Bank shares surge: Shares of state-owned lender Canara Bank rose as much as 5.61 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 550.50 per share on Wednesday after the board said that it will consider a stock split of the company on February 26.

In an exchange filing, Canara Bank said, “The Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 26, 2024, to seek in principle approval from the Board of Directors for Sub-Division/Split of the Equity Shares of the Bank subject to prior approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other Statutory/Regulatory/Government of India approvals, as may be required.”

The trading window for directors, designated persons, their relatives, and connected individuals to engage in transactions involving shares or securities of the bank will be closed from February 7, 2024, to February 28, 2024," the bank added.

Financial performance

Canara Bank’s profit rose 27 per cent to Rs 3,656 crore for December quarter (Q3FY24). Its net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 9,417 crore, rising 9.5 per cent, from Rs 8,600 crore in the same quarter last year.

In terms of asset quality, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved to Rs 41,722 crore, from Rs 43,955.6 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY24). Its net non-performing assets (NPA) appreciated to Rs 12,176 crore sequentially.

Meanwhile, the gross NPA percentage stood at to 4.9 per cent.

Provisions for the quarter dropped sequentially to Rs 1,899 crore, from Rs 2,609 crore in the previous quarter. The provision coverage ratio showed improvement to 89.01 per cent, up from 88.73 per cent in the previous quarter.

The slippages for the quarter came in at Rs 3,176 crore against Rs 2,987 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) remained flat at 3.02 per cent sequentially.

As of December 31, 2023, the bank has 9,585 branches, out of which 3,095 are rural, 2,742 semi-urban, 1,906 urban and 1842 metro along with 10463 ATMs. The bank also has 3 overseas branches in London, New York and Dubai.

The stocks have risen 13.81 per cent in the last five trading sessions and nearly 22 per cent in the past month. Notably, the Canara Bank stock has zoomed 87 per cent in 2023.

As of 9:59 am, the stocks were trading 5.38 per cent higher at Rs 548.75 per share.