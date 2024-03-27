Advertisement

CDSL stock price: Shares of Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) witnessed a sharp decline of approximately 6 per cent in early trading today following a significant block deal involving 1 crore shares, representing a 9.6 per cent stake in the company. The block deal, as reported by CNBC-TV 18, transpired on March 27, and amounted to Rs 1,712.9 crore.

The shares of CDSL fell 6.36 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 1,675 apiece on the NSE.



While the identities of the parties involved in the deal are yet to be confirmed, reports indicated a day earlier that Standard Chartered Bank's corporate banking division was seeking to divest its holdings in the company.

Standard Chartered Bank reportedly aimed to sell off its entire 7.18 per cent stake in CDSL, with the objective of securing at least $151 million from the transaction, according to sources cited in the report.



CDSL holds a unique position in the Indian financial landscape as one of the country's two depositories and the sole one listed on the stock exchanges. The other depository is the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), while BSE India holds a 15 per cent ownership stake in CDSL.

In addition to BSE and Standard Chartered, foreign portfolio investors in Category-I maintain ownership of more than 10 per cent of CDSL's shares, as per the latest shareholding data. Insurance companies collectively hold approximately 8 per cent, while mutual funds possess nearly 13 per cent of the company's shares.