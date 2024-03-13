Advertisement

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran raised concerns regarding the increasing participation of retail investors in the risky Futures and Options (F&O) segment in pursuit of quick profits. His remarks came at a conference jointly organised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and NISM.

Stressing on the detrimental impact of short-termism on sustainable capital formation and economic growth, Nageswaran highlighted the urgent need for a shift in attitudes towards long-term investment strategies. He expressed dismay over the prevailing "furore" surrounding discussions on allowing corporate groups to promote banks, stressing the importance of introspection within India Inc regarding corporate governance practices.

Advertisement

Nageswaran underlined the paradoxical interpretation of mindfulness and living in the present, emphasising the need to align actions with long-term goals rather than succumbing to myopic tendencies. He cautioned against the prevailing adversarial attitude towards regulators, stressing the regulator's role in ensuring long-term stability amid market euphoria.

Addressing concerns over the surge in F&O trading volumes, particularly among small investors seeking quick profits, Nageswaran warned against the recurrence of boom and bust cycles. Despite projecting a robust 7 per cent growth for FY25, he underscored the challenges of sustaining high growth performance and advocated for prudent planning to avoid excess lending and borrowing.

Advertisement

Highlighting the need for adequately capitalized banks to support economic growth, Nageswaran called for a re-evaluation of the taboo surrounding corporate ownership of banks. He urged stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and reflection on corporate governance practices to foster long-term economic stability.

(With PTI inputs)

