China's stock markets have reached a troubling state, with the blue-chip CSI300 Index dipping over 1 per cent in early Wednesday trade, approaching levels not seen since early 2019. The Shanghai Composite Index also experienced a roughly 0.8 per cent decrease. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index faced a substantial 3 per cent slump, hitting its lowest point since November 2022, with property and tech shares leading the decline.

The cause for market distress stems from China's fourth-quarter economic growth data, which revealed a 5.2 per cent expansion from the previous year, falling short of analysts' expectations. The lacklustre performance has heightened concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy.

Adding to investor unease, official data showed that China's December new home prices recorded the swiftest decline since February 2015, marking the sixth consecutive month of decreases. This downturn in the property market is further contributing to the prevailing economic anxieties.

As market participants grapple with these developments, the overall sentiment appears to be one of heightened caution and uncertainty. The immediate future of China's financial landscape remains uncertain, with investors closely monitoring additional indicators and potential government responses to address the challenges ahead.

(With Reuters inputs)

