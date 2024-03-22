×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 08:12 IST

China's Yuan dips to four-month low amid monetary easing expectations

The central bank persisted in setting the rate above market forecasts, a strategy it has upheld for months, according to traders.

Reported by: Business Desk
Chinese Yuan
Chinese Yuan | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China’s Yuan: China's yuan slid to a four-month low against the dollar on Friday, crossing a major threshold, driven by mounting market anticipation of additional monetary stimulus to support growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Before the market opened, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) established the midpoint rate, which dictates the yuan's trading band, at 7.1004 per dollar, marking a 62-pip decrease from the previous fix of 7.0942. 

Advertisement

Notably, the central bank persisted in setting the rate above market forecasts, a strategy it has upheld for months, according to traders.

Friday's midpoint rate stood 1,143 pips higher than a Reuters estimate, representing the widest disparity since November. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.1950 per dollar and swiftly breached the psychologically crucial 7.2 level, hitting a trough of 7.24, its weakest point since November 17, 2023. 

Advertisement

At 02:07 GMT, it traded at 7.2215, down 221 pips from the previous session's close.

The offshore yuan mirrored the onshore weakness, reaching a more than four-month low of 7.2494 per dollar before settling at 7.2464.

Advertisement

Currency traders pointed to the sudden yuan depreciation as stemming from growing expectations of monetary easing, following remarks from senior PBOC officials hinting at further opportunities to reduce bank reserve requirements. 

A deputy central bank head mentioned on Thursday that China still has room to lower banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), among other policy tools, reinforcing market beliefs in forthcoming easing measures to bolster the economy.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 08:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Metro

ITO Station Closed

a few seconds ago
FedEx

FedEx profit foreacst

4 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

6 minutes ago
House of the dragon

House Of The Dragon Clip

9 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Nifty, Sensex

11 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit stocks rally 48%

12 minutes ago
Rupee

Rupee expected to weaken

13 minutes ago
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

14 minutes ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii-Sam's Outing

17 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

TMC Electoral Bonds

21 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

Saurabh Bharadwaj's Post

22 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Rath Yatra

23 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Gayle on Kohli

24 minutes ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

25 minutes ago
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya

IndiGo aircraft purchase

27 minutes ago
Devara leaked video

Devara Leaked Video

30 minutes ago
Do Not Cross

Japan stabbing

31 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

China's Yuan dips

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News16 hours ago

  3. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News17 hours ago

  4. HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

    India News18 hours ago

  5. WBJEEB ANM, GNM registration begins, check important dates here

    Education18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo