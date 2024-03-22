Advertisement

China’s Yuan: China's yuan slid to a four-month low against the dollar on Friday, crossing a major threshold, driven by mounting market anticipation of additional monetary stimulus to support growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Before the market opened, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) established the midpoint rate, which dictates the yuan's trading band, at 7.1004 per dollar, marking a 62-pip decrease from the previous fix of 7.0942.

Notably, the central bank persisted in setting the rate above market forecasts, a strategy it has upheld for months, according to traders.

Friday's midpoint rate stood 1,143 pips higher than a Reuters estimate, representing the widest disparity since November. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.1950 per dollar and swiftly breached the psychologically crucial 7.2 level, hitting a trough of 7.24, its weakest point since November 17, 2023.

At 02:07 GMT, it traded at 7.2215, down 221 pips from the previous session's close.

The offshore yuan mirrored the onshore weakness, reaching a more than four-month low of 7.2494 per dollar before settling at 7.2464.

Currency traders pointed to the sudden yuan depreciation as stemming from growing expectations of monetary easing, following remarks from senior PBOC officials hinting at further opportunities to reduce bank reserve requirements.

A deputy central bank head mentioned on Thursday that China still has room to lower banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), among other policy tools, reinforcing market beliefs in forthcoming easing measures to bolster the economy.

(With Reuters Inputs)