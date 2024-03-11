Advertisement

China Yuan exchange rate: China's Yuan maintained its stability against the US Dollar on Monday following the release of stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data. However, investors remain cautious regarding deflationary pressures, eagerly anticipating further stimulus measures from Beijing.

Consumer prices experienced a notable increase in February, marking the first rise in six months and surpassing economists' projections, as revealed by official data on Saturday. This upsurge was propelled by heightened spending associated with the Lunar New Year holiday.

Despite this positive development, factory-gate prices continued their downward trajectory for the past year and a half, prompting analysts to emphasise the ongoing threat of deflation.

Ting Lu, Chief China Economist at Nomura, cautioned against making significant interpretations based on distorted readings resulting from factors such as the shifting date of the week-long New Year holiday.

On Monday, the trade-weighted CFETS Yuan index against a basket of currencies fell to 98.62, the lowest level since January 17, according to Reuters estimates derived from official data.

As China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), concludes its annual session on Monday, market participants are eagerly awaiting additional stimulus measures to stimulate economic recovery.

Analysts at Barclays expressed skepticism regarding the adequacy of the fiscal package announced at the NPC to meet the ambitious growth target of around 5 per cent for the year, considering the diminishing low-base effects and the significant downturn in the housing market.

Attention now shifts to a key policy rate decision scheduled for this Friday.

Ahead of the market opening, the People's Bank of China set the Yuan's midpoint rate, around which the currency is permitted to trade within a 2 per cent band, at 7.0969 per US Dollar, marking the firmest level in two months.

The spot Yuan opened at 7.1864 per Dollar and was trading at 7.1897 at midday, 21 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The global Dollar index showed minimal movement at 102.71 compared to the previous close of 102.712.

Meanwhile, the offshore Yuan traded 85 pips weaker than the onshore spot rate, at 7.1982 per Dollar.

(With Reuters inputs.)